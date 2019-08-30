BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Motorists should expect heavy traffic this holiday weekend.
The Maryland State Highway Administration is removing non-emergency lane closures to help traffic flow Labor Day weekend.
With the summer coming to a close, Marylanders gear up for Labor Day plans and returning back to school.
. @MDSHA is suspending non-emergency lane closures until Tuesday, Sept. 3 to help traffic move smoothly on area roadways during the long weekend. We're also adding additional CHART patrols to assist in key locations. More here: https://t.co/6nJJ2wbf32 VJ #MDOTscenes pic.twitter.com/G6nk1HvmUP
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 30, 2019
RELATED STORIES:
- Maryland State Police To Increase Patrols Labor Day Weekend
- Here Are The Best Times To Travel To Ocean City, Maryland This Labor Day Weekend
Officials are increasing patrols on US 50 to help open up lanes, as travelers head to and from the beach.
Non-emergency lane closures will be removed until Tuesday when all local schools are back in session.
For more information on traffic conditions and lane closure, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.