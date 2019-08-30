BREAKINGI-95 N Shut Down Near 195/BWI Exit After Truck Carrying Pineapples Catches Fire
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Motorists should expect heavy traffic this holiday weekend.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is removing non-emergency lane closures to help traffic flow Labor Day weekend.

With the summer coming to a close, Marylanders gear up for Labor Day plans and returning back to school.

Officials are increasing patrols on US 50 to help open up lanes, as travelers head to and from the beach.

Non-emergency lane closures will be removed until Tuesday when all local schools are back in session.

