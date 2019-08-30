Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, you’ll see some significant relief at the pump compared to last year.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said gas prices in Maryland averaged $2.46 per gallon Friday, five cents cheaper than last week and 32 cents lower than last year.
The lower gas prices are thanks to lower crude prices and an increase in supply along the East Coast, AAA said.
Baltimore drivers are seeing slightly lower prices, with Friday’s average per-gallon price coming in at $2.40.
The national average is $2.58 per gallon, AAA said, a quarter cheaper than last Labor Day weekend.
Around 2.4 million Marylanders are expected to hit the road this year for the unofficial end of summer.
