  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA, AAA Mid-Atlantic, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Commute, Energy, Fuel, Gas prices, Labor Day, Labor Day Weekend, Local TV, Talkers, Traffic, travel


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, you’ll see some significant relief at the pump compared to last year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said gas prices in Maryland averaged $2.46 per gallon Friday, five cents cheaper than last week and 32 cents lower than last year.

The lower gas prices are thanks to lower crude prices and an increase in supply along the East Coast, AAA said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Baltimore drivers are seeing slightly lower prices, with Friday’s average per-gallon price coming in at $2.40.

The national average is $2.58 per gallon, AAA said, a quarter cheaper than last Labor Day weekend.

Around 2.4 million Marylanders are expected to hit the road this year for the unofficial end of summer.

Comments