



In the wake of a student’s shooting death outside his off-campus apartment earlier this summer , Morgan State University officials are considering asking lawmakers to allow the school’s police force to patrol nearby off-campus neighborhoods.

In a video address posted on the university’s YouTube page Friday, President David Wilson outlined a number of safety improvements the school has made in the past year as well as some of its future plans, including letting its police force venture off-campus.

“We have begun evaluating legislative solutions in order to change the state statute that would allow our Morgan State University police officers joint jurisdiction to patrol areas not only on campus but areas that are off-campus adjacent to the university,” Wilson said in the video.

Wilson said the university is hoping to work with the city to address other nearby safety issues like burned out street lights and overgrown trees that can reduce visibility, especially at night.

Among the other improvements are improved lighting along the back gate of the Morgan View Apartments and a plan to add a video surveillance and access system at the Marble Hall Gardens apartments. That system is expected to be installed in the next six to eight weeks.

The university also plans to add three new police officers to its ranks.

All of the investments add up to more than $9.5 million spent on safety and security in the past year, Wilson said.

In July, Morgan State sophomore was fatally shot near his off-campus apartment in the 4700 block of Loch Raven Road. Police have said they believe the shooting was a robbery attempt gone wrong.

Earlier this year, lawmakers voted 42-2 to allow Johns Hopkins University to create its own armed police force, a move that generated significant opposition.