MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A Mount Airy woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Friday afternoon, state police said.

The crash reportedly happened just before 4 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ridge Road in Mount Airy.

Police said a 2018 Ford F-150 being driven by Michelle Lynn Lawson, 35, was heading south on Ridge Road when it crossed the center line and left the road, striking a tree.

Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children inside the truck were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen it is asked to call police at 410-386-3000.

