



OCEAN CITY, Md (WJZ) — Labor Day weekend is here and Ocean City expects a big boom for business.

The resort town is shaping up to have a great weekend, and before the crowds start to fade, local businesses are hoping for a boost in sales to help say goodbye to summer.

Great weather and big crowds made for a successful summer for many Ocean City businesses.

OC Beach Ocean City Beach (Photo Credit: Sean Streicher)

OC Caramel Corn Ocean City Caramel Corn (Photo Credit: Sean Streicher)

OC Boardwalk Ocean City Boardwalk (Photo Credit: Sean Streicher)

“We had a lot of people in town, it seems right from the get-go,” said Jolly Roger spokesman Dean Langrall.

“We dealt with a lot of really good people. Little kids that put a smile on your face,” said Taylor Barrett.

They’re hoping to keep that smile going straight through Labor Day.

“We want it to be busy and have people who want to come back next summer,” Barrett said.

“It’s shaping up to be a great weekend,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan.

“This is a time of year where hopefully a lot of expenses are behind them and they’re looking to add to a profitable summer here in Ocean City,” said Meehan.

While Labor Day weekend is a big deal, it’s not as important as it once was, with many businesses choosing to stay open later into the season.

Jolly Rogers Amusement Parks are open on the weekends through September, while Dolle’s Candyland on the boardwalk keeps its doors open year-round.

“A lot of people have recognized that we have a real strong second season, and that’s what I like to call it. We don’t like to say summer’s over because it really does extend out, and we stay busy through December,” Dolle’s Candyland spokeswoman Anna Dolle-Bushnell said.

That’s not saying they won’t be busy this weekend serving up their famous caramel corn and saltwater taffy.

“We’ll probably go through about 7,000 pounds of saltwater taffy this weekend,” Dolle-Bushnell said.