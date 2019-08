BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Baltimore Saturday.

According to police, around 6:50 p.m. a 49-year-old man was fatally struck in the 1500 block of Laurens Street.

The driver did not remain on the scene.

The police have released the following photos of the suspect vehicle.

hit and run 3 Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore on Aug. 24, 2019. Credit: Baltimore Police

hit and run 2 Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore on Aug. 24, 2019. Credit: Baltimore Police

Hit and Run 1 Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore on Aug. 24, 2019. Credit: Baltimore Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2606.