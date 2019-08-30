  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for suspects involved in an April burglary of The Seasoned Mariner in Dundalk.

The suspects were caught on security footage entering and stealing from the business located in the 600 block of Wise Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Officers said the suspects were seen in a red four-door vehicle leaving the scene.

“Traditional investigative measures have not led to the identification of any of these suspects, so detectives from the Baltimore County Burglary Unit are now turning to the public for help,” police said in a news release.

If anyone has information or can identify the suspects, call:

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

