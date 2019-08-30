BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for suspects involved in an April burglary of The Seasoned Mariner in Dundalk.
The suspects were caught on security footage entering and stealing from the business located in the 600 block of Wise Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
Officers said the suspects were seen in a red four-door vehicle leaving the scene.
“Traditional investigative measures have not led to the identification of any of these suspects, so detectives from the Baltimore County Burglary Unit are now turning to the public for help,” police said in a news release.
#BCoPD needs your help identifying any of these burglars who entered the Seasoned Mariner in Dundalk & stole cash. If you recognize anyone in this video https://t.co/LvWstSAxRJ contact Burglary detectives at 410-307-2020. Full release here: https://t.co/CSMBihjD6M ^jzp pic.twitter.com/CFRi3pZ4te
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 30, 2019
If anyone has information or can identify the suspects, call:
- Baltimore County Police – 410-307-2020
- Metro Crime Stoppers – 1-866-7LOCKUP
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
