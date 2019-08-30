  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is dead and three others injured after an early morning quadruple shooting inside a northeast Baltimore home.

Around 3:13 a.m. Friday, an officer was flagged down by a person in the 1600 block of East 29th Street.

Officers discovered an unidentified woman dead inside the home from a gunshot wound. A 23-year-old man and another woman were also found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital.

Just minutes later, a 22-year-old woman who lives inside the residence walks into an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

While investigating, police learned officers were at the home around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in reference to a dispute.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

