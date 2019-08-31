  • WJZ 13On Air

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A serious crash left two people dead Friday afternoon in Baltimore County.

The accident happened along Baltimore National Pike and Winters Lane around 5:30 p.m.

Baltimore County officials tell WJZ the driver of a Nissan Altima was trying to make a left turn onto Pine Street when it was hit by a Toyota Scion.

The driver and passenger of the Altima died in the crash.

