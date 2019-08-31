Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 43-year-old man who allegedly shot a 47-year-old woman in the southern police district Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 600 block of South Fremont Avenue for a reported shooting around 4:44 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
After an investigation, police identified Davon Roberts, 43, of Baltimore, as the suspect. He’s being sought on attempted murder and weapons charges.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Tips can also be submitted by text message at 443-902-4824.
