BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to try the top food trucks around?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Mr Souvlaki
Topping the list is Mount Vernon’s Mr Souvlaki, situated at 520 Park Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, it is the most popular food truck in Baltimore.
2. Kooper’s Chowhound Burger Wagon
Kooper’s Chowhound Burger Wagon in Fells Point is another go-to, with four stars out of 46 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1702 Thames St. to see for yourself.
3. B’More Greek Grill
Over in Greektown, check out B’More Greek Grill, which has earned four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck at various locations in the area.
