BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New forecasts say Hurricane Dorian may spare Florida from a direct hit and make landfall over South Carolina on Wednesday or Thursday.
However, Marylanders are ready to assist in the event of possible hurricane relief efforts. Gov. Larry Hogan has already assured Florida’s governor of assistance.
A Maryland search and rescue team of fire and rescue personnel from Montgomery County also left Rockville for Florida on Friday.
“We are actually sending Red Cross volunteers to those impacted areas to assist with recovery,” Richard McIntire, of the Greater Chesapeake Region Red Cross, said. “The way it works is the Red Cross goes over its list of volunteers, properly trained volunteers, gives them a briefing then we, depending on the need assed by those closer to the impact area we begin sending people.”
WJZ will continue to track the path of the storm.
