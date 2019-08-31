  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man and a woman have pleaded guilty to a scheme to defraud individuals and financial institutions of more than $1 million through fake auto loan applications.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Friday that 48-year-old John O’Day and 32-year-old Denise White pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to their plea agreements, between April 2016 and January 2018, O’Day and his co-conspirators, including White, submitted at least 30 fraudulent applications for auto loans, and at least 27 of the applications were successful. The scheme netted approximately $1,167,192, which O’Day deposited in his personal bank accounts in Maryland and provided to co-conspirators, including White.

White and O’Day are scheduled to be sentenced in November,

