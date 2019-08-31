CHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Queen Anne’s County made in arrest in connection to an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart in Chester, Maryland.
On Aug. 24, an employee of Xtra Mart said that a black male entered the store, demanded money and threatened to kill him.
The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and left the store. He was described as wearing black clothing, a mask, and gloves.
The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate the incident. Detectives canvassed the area of the robbery and located a nearby business that had video surveillance that captured the suspect and the suspect’s car.
A tag number was able to be read from the surveillance which came back to Montashia Roberts of Easton, Maryland.
Based on that information, a search warrant was executed on Aug. 27. As a result, Jaron Meekins Jr. was arrested and charged with the robbery that occurred at the Xtra Mart.
On Aug. 28, officials drafted charges for Roberts for her involvement in the robbery. The warrant was served that same day.
Both suspects were held without bail.
