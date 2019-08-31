Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A basketball tournament was held in Baltimore on Saturday with a goal to stop violence.
The event was called “Shoot Hoops, Not Guns.”
Mayor Jack Young and City Council President Brandon Scott were there to promote the event.
The City’s Recreation and Parks Department selected the best teams and they played at the dome.
Actress Snoop Pearson and DJ Quicksilva organized the event which had free food, games and back-to-school giveaways.
The whole motive was to get people engaged in the community so they would turn away from violence.
