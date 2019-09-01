Comments
Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that has left one man injured.
At approximately 1:40 a.m. officers were called to a reported shooting in Essex.
Once on the scene, police learned the victim, a 23-year-old man, was in the area of Bayner Road and Bayner Court with his friends when he was shot.
Police say the victim then went to a nearby gas station for help.
The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 410-307-2020.
