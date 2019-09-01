Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured Sunday morning.
At approximately 12:54 a.m. Baltimore City Police responded to a reported shooting at the 1900 block of North Charles Street. When officers arrived they discovered two adult males, ages 41 and 34, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The two victims were transported to area hospitals by medic.
Central District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.
