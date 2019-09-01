BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hurricane Dorian is moving through the Bahamas with wind gusts up to 225 mph Sunday, and Maryland could feel some impacts later this week.
It is tied for the second strongest hurricane ever recorded based on wind speed in the Atlantic Ocean.
The hurricane will pick up speed and lose strength as it moves up into the Northeast.
The critical time-frame Marylanders should pay attention to for Hurricane Dorian is later Thursday night into Friday night.
WJZ’s Chelsea Ingram said the storm should be pushed out to sea by then, but dangerous surf and some coastal erosion could be likely.
