FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Silver Spring man is facing several charges after an early morning shooting left four people injured in Frederick on Saturday.

Authorities said Saturday’s shooting was not random and appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Bryant Helon McMillian Jr. was arrested Saturday in a parking lot near the shooting scene.

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Police said they found a loaded handgun, marijuana inside his vehicle and smelled PCP on him.

Police initially responded to reports of gunshots fired around 1:37 a.m. in the 600 block of North Market Street, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police later learned three others had been shot, two men and another woman. They all arrived at area hospitals by private transportation or other means, they were told.

All of the victims are in stable condition.

McMillian is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

