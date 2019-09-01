OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — With miles of beautiful beach to scenic bay backdrops, Ocean City has become a top destination for weddings.

Brooke Popovec grew up going to Ocean City and always knew she wanted to get married on the beach.

“So that was my fairytale, my fairytale dream,” Popovec said.

That dream became a reality on May 10, when she married her now-husband Mike in a beautiful beachfront wedding.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day,” Popovec said.

That day was planned by Katina Dawson, with A Sweet Affair Wedding and Events.

“So many people come to the area who vacationed here growing up, and there’s nostalgia in it,” Dawson said.

She said Ocean City has a lot to offer when it comes to weddings.

“Whether it’s beachfront, whether it’s beautiful sunsets on the bayside, golf courses, indoor ballrooms, there’s so much to offer for every different couple,” Dawson said.

And those venues can hold parties of all sizes, wedding planner Jodie Noonam, owner of Barefoot Beach Bride says Ocean City’s location is another huge draw.

“A lot of couples love to get married destination but they don’t want to have to do the expensive plane tickets, hotel rooms, this way they can travel in and keep it simple,” Noonam said.

And while Jodie said the summer tends to be most popular to say vows in Ocean City, her favorite time of the year to host a wedding is the fall.

“The sunsets are beautiful, the temperatures are perfect, the beaches aren’t that packed,” Noonam said.

Which is good news considering how most people, just like the Popovecs, want their ceremony to be held on the beach.