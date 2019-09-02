ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — State police are investigating a double shooting in Elkton early Monday.
According to Maryland State Police, troopers learned of two people with gunshot wounds along Cox Lane in Elkton around 1 a.m. on Labor Day.
When they arrived first responders found a woman and man injured. The victims told police an unidentified man approached them and allegedly shot the victims, then fled into a wooded area.
The man, 27-year-old Michael Sells, suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen and the woman, 24-year-old Alexis Blickenstaff, was shot in the upper left leg. Neither victims have a fixed address.
Police — including a K9 and aviation unit — searched the wooded area and around 9:45 a.m. found the suspect when he exited the woods near Keithley Lane. He was taken into custody.
Zachary Hurt, 23, of Elkton, Md, was identified as the suspect. Hurt was charged with two counts each of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s awaiting his court appearance as is being processed at the North East barrack.
Anyone who may have further information about this shooting is asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 in reference to case #19-MSP-036863.
