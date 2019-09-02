Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while walking along a street in south Baltimore on Labor Day.
Officers were called to an area hospital around 2:05 a.m. when a man walked in for treatment for a gunshot wound.
The man said he was walking along the 1800 block of McHenry Street when he was shot in the shoulder.
He is listed in good condition.
Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
