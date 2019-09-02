Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A burglar or burglars crashed a vehicle through a side window of a clothing store at Mondawmin Mall early Monday morning before making off with an unknown amount of items, Baltimore police said.
Police were called to the America’s Children’s Clothes store at 2:59 a.m.
A BPD spokesperson said the crash was part of a burglary and not a vehicle accident.
Police have not said what was taken in the smash-and-grab burglary.
No arrests have been made.
