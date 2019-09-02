RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — Police said a 7-year-old child was shot and killed in what appeared to be a murder-suicide Sunday afternoon.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Maryland State Police troopers, and Town of Rising Sun police officers responded to the 1100 block of Ridge Road in Rising Sun around 3:30 p.m. They found the child dead inside a residence at the scene. Officials said the child had trauma consistent with gunshot wounds.
Also found at the scene was a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Investigators said the 33-year-old was the father of the child.
There was a disturbance inside the residence before the gunshots were fired, according to police. Officials said there were witnesses inside the residence when the incident occurred.
Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.