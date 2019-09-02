



What should you know before you lace up your sneakers?

We asked Anne Neurohr, D.P.T., C.M.T.P.T., of the Rubin Institute Running Program.

Q: What do you recommend to a person about to run a 5K for the first time?

A: I typically recommend a 6-8 week training program, running three days a week with some form of cross training or weight training two other days of the week. There’s an app called C25K (Couch to 5K) which can help give a good foundation for a training regimen and hold you accountable to your goals.

Q: What should runners do before a race?

A: I recommend hydration and sleep, not just the day or night before the race, but the entire week leading up to race day. The week before race day doesn’t require heavy training, as the majority of training gains have already been made by this point. What’s important is that the runner gets plenty of rest, eats nutritious foods and drinks plenty of water.

Q: The Rubin Institute Running Program offers many services to runners. How do you help them with their training?

A: So many ways! One example is a comprehensive running evaluation where we use both video gait analysis and motion sensor analysis to look at a runner’s form. It goes with a musculoskeletal evaluation that might predispose a runner to injuries.

Q: What about injuries?

A: We typically see overuse injuries, such as IT band friction syndrome, patellofemoral pain, plantar fasciitis, etc. These are just fancy names for pain or inflammation in a certain area but don’t explain what is actually causing the issue. My patients often come in frustrated because they have a diagnosis, but have no idea how to address it, and it’s ruining their training. My job is to figure out how we can adapt their training program and provide the appropriate interventions to manage their symptoms so that they can meet their goals without developing a more serious injury.

