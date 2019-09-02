Comments
EARLEVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Sate Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that caused $375,000 in damage to a home in Earleville Monday.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of Edgewater Drive just after noon Monday.
The fire caused significant damage to the two-story wood-framed home.
One man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center for treatment.
The blaze is believed to have originated in the home’s garage.
