WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warning For Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cecil County, Earleville, Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Talkers

EARLEVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Sate Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that caused $375,000 in damage to a home in Earleville Monday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of Edgewater Drive just after noon Monday.

The fire caused significant damage to the two-story wood-framed home.

One man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center for treatment.

The blaze is believed to have originated in the home’s garage.

Comments