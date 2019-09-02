



A DC area based dog rescue will be evacuating 19 dogs Monday that could be in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is evacuating 19 homeless dogs from rural South Carolina. Volunteers from around the DC area will be hosting the dogs as temporary shelters once they arrive.

Some of the dogs to be evacuated are just 7 weeks old. All will be looking for permanent homes once they are rescued.

Lucky Dog took in two dogs from Florida on Saturday as well.

“Not only is the Florence County shelter within the cone of possible catastrophic impact, but, in the event that coastal South Carolina is severely impacted, the shelter must be prepared to house owned animals in mandatory evacuation zones ” said Mirah Horowitz, Executive Director and Founder of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. “As the coastal areas started to evacuate in South Carolina, we realized last night we had to clear out as many dogs as possible from Florence.”

“Sadly, this is just the beginning. We are standing by to take in more animals this Saturday after the storm passes. Hurricane Dorian is breaking all sorts of records right now. The record we can’t let it break is causing unnecessary death to adoptable pets.”

These transports are only possible thanks to the generosity of our local community. Anyone interested in fostering, sponsoring or adopting a Hurricane Dorian Lucky Dog should email info@luckydoganimalrescue.org.