WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warning For Baltimore, Harford Counties
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Maryland Weather, severe thunderstorm, Severe Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Baltimore and Harford counties until 6:45 p.m.

Included in the warning are northwestern Harford County and northern Baltimore County.

The main impacts are 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

