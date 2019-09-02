Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Baltimore and Harford counties until 6:45 p.m.
Included in the warning are northwestern Harford County and northern Baltimore County.
The main impacts are 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
