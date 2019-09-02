OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It may be the unofficial end of summer, but that doesn’t mean Ocean City, Maryland, closes for business.

As Maryland’s favorite beach town says goodbye to summer 2019, they welcome fall with a slew of fun and exciting events to enjoy this season.

Fall has become a popular time to visit the tourist destination.

Locals call the few months following Labor Day with cooler temperatures and fewer crowds “second season.” In Ocean City, they do second season right.

“It’s beautiful, it’s nice, the environment,” said Mario Fuschetti from Long Island, who visited the beach town over Labor Day weekend.

“I’m not really a sand and beach person, I like to do all the other things here,” said Cheryl Neidig.

With attractions like Jolly Roger Amusement Parks and local bike rental businesses staying open well into the off-season, there’s plenty to do as the temperatures fall.

“We tend to see a lot more families coming out in the fall because it is a slower time in Ocean City,” said Audra Draley with Ripley’s Believe It Or Not. “It’s more intimate, I guess you can say.”

For the second year, Ripley’s will be offering ghost tours in the fall.

“(It) was a big hit last year, so we’re bringing them back next weekend on September 6, and we’ll run them every Friday and Saturday through November 30,” Draley said.

Second season is also a popular time for festivals like Sunfest, Wine on the Beach and OCtoberfest.

“It’s a time of year where it’s pleasant, people like to be outside, they like to enjoy the outside, and by adding these types of festivals and all these things, (it) give(s) people the opportunity, if they don’t want to just sit on the beach, to enjoy being outside and in Ocean City,” Mayor Rick Meehan said.

New this year, a spartan obstacle course is planned on the beach, and into the winter visitors will be able to enjoy Winterfest of Lights, a huge light festival that runs through the holidays.