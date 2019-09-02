  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the woman found dead inside a northeast Baltimore home Friday in a quadruple shooting as 51-year-old Karen Lovings.

Around 3:13 a.m. Friday, an officer was flagged down by a person in the 1600 block of East 29th Street.

Officers discovered Lovings dead inside the home from a gunshot wound. A 23-year-old man and another woman were also found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital.

Just minutes later, a 22-year-old woman who lives inside the residence walked into an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The shooting came on the heels of another quadruple shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

 

 

