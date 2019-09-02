OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens were hard at work on Labor Day doing what they love to do — preparing to play their first regular-season game of the new football season.

John Harbaugh is getting set to start his 12th season as the Ravens’ head coach.

Like every year, he’s working with a different roster from the previous year. This season, nine rookies made the opening day squad, along with six veterans who are new to the active roster this year.

Lamar Jackson is preparing for a full season as the team’s starting quarterback after a strong rookie debut, and with training camp and the pre-season games in the rearview mirror, the real games are set to begin.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen on Sunday, you know, we don’t know how certain things are going to look or how guys are going to respond,” Harbaugh said Monday. “We might have confidence, you know, and whatever happens, we’ll deal with it, but that’s the beauty of it, that’s what’s exciting, that’s the drama.”

Third-year Ravens safety Tony Jefferson said while stepping back onto the field is like second nature at this point, there’s still a certain amount of jitters that come with the territory.

“Whether you’ve been in this league one year, 13 years, any time you step on that field on game day you’re definitely going to have butterflies,” he said.

Harbaugh also shed some light on some of the team’s recent roster decisions, saying running back Kenneth Dixon went on injured reserve with a fractured knee that will likely keep him on the bench this season.