TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property for allegedly ramming a pickup truck into Taneytown City Hall Friday.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday when a “disgruntled resident” drove a Dodge Dakota into city hall, Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement.
Truck Crashes Into Taneytown City Hall
Wantz said the crash caused “significant damage” to city hall and forced front office staff to temporarily move. The building will be closed Tuesday, and beginning Wednesday, front desk staff will work from the police department offices.
“The actions of this person amount to nothing less than a terroristic attack on the city,” Wantz said. “It is appalling that someone would be willing to endanger the lives of innocent people out of frustration with city government.”
Wantz said he could not provide information about why the man may have driven into the building.
One person inside the building at the time was not hurt.
