Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Welcome to the unofficial end of summer, but we hit 90 degrees on Labor Day!
Monday night, some showers and thunderstorms did move across the region and a cooler and drier air mass is moving our way overnight.
For the start of school Tuesday, look for lots of sun with a high in the mid 80s, but with lower humidity as well.
A hot day on Wednesday will be followed by much cooler air by the end of the week.
Dorian will likely be impacting the beaches with some gusty winds and some rain and very rough surf of course.
We’ll have updates on Dorain all week long, as it is still sitting over the Bahamas and not moving at all, with winds still at 140 miles per hour as of Monday evening.
-Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.