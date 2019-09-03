  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Collision, crash, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, motor vehicle collision, Odenton

ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man has serious injuries after a motor vehicle collision in Odenton late Monday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle collision with an occupant trapped in the 900 block of Patuxent Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Credit: Mike Hugg Media

Credit: Mike Hugg Media

Responders found the 19-year-old driver trapped in a car that had crashed into a tree.

A Maryland State Police medevac helicopter took the patient to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

Comments