ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man has serious injuries after a motor vehicle collision in Odenton late Monday night, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle collision with an occupant trapped in the 900 block of Patuxent Road at around 8:30 p.m.
Responders found the 19-year-old driver trapped in a car that had crashed into a tree.
A Maryland State Police medevac helicopter took the patient to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.
