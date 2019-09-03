BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after separate shootings left two men injured Tuesday night.
The first shooting happened in southwest Baltimore around 8:40 p.m.
Officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 500 block of Smallwood Street.
The second shooting happened in central Baltimore around 9:09 p.m.
Officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Investigators are currently interviewing the victim to determine a location of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
