BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after separate shootings left two men injured Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened in southwest Baltimore around 8:40 p.m.

Officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 500 block of Smallwood Street.

The second shooting happened in central Baltimore around 9:09 p.m.

Officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Investigators are currently interviewing the victim to determine a location of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. 

