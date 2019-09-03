BOWIE/SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Two of the Orioles’ farm teams are headed to the postseason.
The Bowie Baysox and Delmarva Shorebirds won their divisions and will be in the playoffs this year.
The Double-A Baysox won the Eastern League East Division with a record of 46-26.
The team will begin its postseason run Wednesday at home against the Harrisburg Senators.
The new season starts tomorrow night! #PlayAtTheBay | #DiveIn pic.twitter.com/pJI0vRx9hI
— Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) September 3, 2019
The Shorebirds won the South Atlantic League Northern Division with a record of 42-27.
Delmarva will begin its postseason run Wednesday on the road against the Hickory Crawdads.
Your Shorebirds are chasing their first Sally League crown since 2000. Get psyched with the official playoff hype video we screen at Perdue Stadium! #FlyTogether #Birdland pic.twitter.com/3JlMWDyl33
— Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) September 3, 2019
The Aberdeen IronBirds had their best season in franchise history with a record 42 wins, but missed a playoff berth by one game.
The Frederick Keys and Norfolk Tides also missed the postseason this year.
