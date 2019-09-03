Filed Under:Aberdeen Ironbirds, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Bowie Baysox, Delmarva Shorebirds, Local TV, Talkers

BOWIE/SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Two of the Orioles’ farm teams are headed to the postseason.

The Bowie Baysox and Delmarva Shorebirds won their divisions and will be in the playoffs this year.

The Double-A Baysox won the Eastern League East Division with a record of 46-26.

The team will begin its postseason run Wednesday at home against the Harrisburg Senators.

The Shorebirds won the South Atlantic League Northern Division with a record of 42-27.

Delmarva will begin its postseason run Wednesday on the road against the Hickory Crawdads.

The Aberdeen IronBirds had their best season in franchise history with a record 42 wins, but missed a playoff berth by one game.

The Frederick Keys and Norfolk Tides also missed the postseason this year.

