MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old man who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome and is minimally communicative.

Police say that Zachary Green, 25, walked away from his home on Seneca Garden Road in Middle River around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Green was last seen wearing a red Angry Birds T-shirt, maroon shorts, and black shoes with a neon green stripe.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

