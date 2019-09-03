Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have located a missing 25-year-old man who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome and is minimally communicative.
Police say that Zachary Green, 25, walked away from his home on Seneca Garden Road in Middle River around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Zachary Green has been located safe this morning. Thank you for sharing! ^jzphttps://t.co/tGGGL9Xf8f
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 4, 2019
Green was last seen wearing a red Angry Birds T-shirt, maroon shorts, and black shoes with a neon green stripe.
Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.