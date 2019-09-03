Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting in northwest Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Oakley Ave. around 10:03 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Northwest District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
