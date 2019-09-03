BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very nice and sunny, warm, but comfortable start to the school year!
Wednesday, a cold front will approach and set up a chance of some later day showers and storms. It will be more humid and quite warm as well, and we may hit 90 degrees or better.
Much cooler air will follow, and a chance of some showers and breezy conditions may come our way, thanks to the fringe effects of Dorian, as it will pass about 150 miles off our coast on Friday.
Updated information on Dorian will come later Wednesday.
At the beaches , we do expect to see very rough surf and rip tides into the start of the weekend. Some rain and gusty winds will be mainly confined to the extreme southeastern portions of the lower bay, and the coastal beaches on Friday. Bob Turk
