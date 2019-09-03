Comments
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority warns drivers of concrete repairs resulting in temporary overnight closures of the southbound ramp from Interstate 95 to Route 295 (Exit 52) in the coming days.
Officials said from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. September 3 through September 12, motorists are advised to use I-695 East (Outer Loop) to southbound MD 295 (Exit 7) as a detour.
Ramp from SB I-95 to MD 295 (Ex52) will be closed overnights Mon-Thurs starting tonight through Sept. 12 for concrete repairs. Details/detour https://t.co/08ZpN1mqpE #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/qcwtbyHFTN
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) September 3, 2019
