TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Seven people, including a juvenile charged as an adult, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found near a Towson apartment building in July.
Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar’s body was found July 31 in the 8400 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. Police had been called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a cardiac arrest.
When officers arrived, they found Alvarado Cuellar unresponsive with trauma to his upper body.
Baltimore County Police said he was the intended victim of a planned murder, though a motive has not been determined.
The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide by multiple sharp force objects.
Police have since arrested:
- Jonathan Escobar-Hernandez, 20, of Baltimore
- Marlon Leonardo Fabian-Flores, 20, of Manchester
- Edwin Edgardo Garcia-Martir,18, of Middle River
- Hugo Portillo-Chavez, 31, of Cokeysville
- Jose Fausto Rivera-Coreas, 19, of Cockeysville
- Odaliz Rosas-Yanez, 20, of Cockeysville
- Leonel Alexander Velasquez-Hernadez, 16, of Cockeysville
All seven are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
