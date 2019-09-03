  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Body Found, Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar, Homicide, Local TV, Murder, Talkers, Towson


TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Seven people, including a juvenile charged as an adult, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found near a Towson apartment building in July.

Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar’s body was found July 31 in the 8400 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. Police had been called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a cardiac arrest.

RELATED COVEARGE:

When officers arrived, they found Alvarado Cuellar unresponsive with trauma to his upper body.

Baltimore County Police said he was the intended victim of a planned murder, though a motive has not been determined.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide by multiple sharp force objects.

Police have since arrested:

  • Jonathan Escobar-Hernandez, 20, of Baltimore
  • Marlon Leonardo Fabian-Flores, 20, of Manchester
  • Edwin Edgardo Garcia-Martir,18, of Middle River
  • Hugo Portillo-Chavez, 31, of Cokeysville
  • Jose Fausto Rivera-Coreas, 19, of Cockeysville
  • Odaliz Rosas-Yanez, 20, of Cockeysville
  • Leonel Alexander Velasquez-Hernadez, 16, of Cockeysville

All seven are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Comments