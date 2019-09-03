Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday that the County has sent first responders to assist in the preparation and recovery from Hurricane Dorian.
Two Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Service personnel and Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits have been deployed to Florida as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue team.
Firefighter Dain Yakich and Firefighter Barry Griffin are staging in Orlando and will be assigned specific duties based on the track and impacts of the storm.
The eye of Dorian is currently located east of Southern Florida, moving slowly North-North West. As Dorian picks up its forward momentum, it is expected to curve out off of the Mid-Atlantic coast over the next few days.
Minimal Tropical Storm-force winds are expected to be felt in central Maryland.
