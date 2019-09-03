Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have confirmed one of the victims in a series of Labor Day shootings includes a transgender woman, who was killed on Parkwood Avenue just after 8 p.m. Monday night.
It was the fifth shooting of the night, police said.
When officers arrived to the scene they found her suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Police have not said anything or any motives or suspects in the shooting.
It was a violent Labor Day in Baltimore, which included a triple shooting near an elementary school that killed a man who was shot to the lower body.
This story is developing.
