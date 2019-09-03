BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the back while walking near the Baltimore Police Department’s northwest precinct Monday night, police said.
Police were called to the 4500 block of Finney Avenue at 10:03 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
The victim reportedly told police he was walking near the area of Hayward Avenue and Reisterstown Road when he heard several gunshots and realized he’d been hit. He then got a ride to the 4500 block of Finney Avenue.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Two Dead, Five Injured In Five Labor Day Evening Shootings In Baltimore
- 31-Year-Old Man Shot In South Baltimore
The shooting occurred just hours after a wave of five shootings broke out across the city Labor Day evening. In total, police said two people were killed and seven others injured in seven shootings Monday.
One of the fatal shootings left one person dead and two others injured near an elementary school on the eve of the first day of classes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.