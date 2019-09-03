BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the first day of school!
Thousands of students will be taking to the streets today in the morning and the afternoon. Roads will be busier, traffic will be heavier, and drivers need to be extra cautious.
Here are some tips from local officials on how to keep everyone safe on such a busy day:
The first day of school is less than 24 hours away! Here are some tips for students and drivers for the upcoming school year! pic.twitter.com/QNO1TVJP4E
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 2, 2019
Teach your children always to make eye contact with a bus driver before crossing. #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/lYnY7m9wAI
— AAA Mid-Atlantic (@AAAMidAtlantic) September 3, 2019
Tomorrow’s the day! The buses will be rolling with our most valuable resource on board. Please be careful! #GrowCaroline pic.twitter.com/6YrdnCh74B
— Caroline Schools MD (@CarolineCoPS) September 3, 2019
Kids head back to school tomorrow, which also means school buses are back on the road. Please be mindful on your morning commute and leave adequate room when stopping for school buses. ^NL pic.twitter.com/vxq3BW2qXx
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 2, 2019
Happy #FirstDayOfSchool2019! Whether walking, driving or catching the school bus, Look Up & Look Out for one another. #MDOTsafety
🚸Watch out for children walking or bicycling to school & to & from bus stops
🚸 Obey school bus safety laws & speed limits
🚸 Avoid distractions pic.twitter.com/E6KbgwmyTv
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) September 3, 2019
