BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Happy first day of school to parents, students and teachers!

Many people spent the morning packing lunches and backpacks, and snapping some quick photos before their kids headed out the door.

WJZ stopped by schools around Baltimore City and Baltimore County on Tuesday as students and teachers said goodbye to summer and hello to a brand new school year.

Whether students are a senior in high school, or just beginning their school career, Baltimore County’s new superintendent Darryl Williams said the first day is a time to set new goals and intentions.

“Do we know every student, do we know their background, sometimes their challenges, and then how do we plan for that,” Williams said.

Students were greeted by Mayor Jack Young at Baltimore Collegiate School For Boys, and by the CEO of Baltimore Schools, Dr. Sonja Santelises, at Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy.

“For me, the first day is about promise and building on the promise,” Santelises said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said it is about making sure all of the students are prepared.

“We have an entire jurisdiction of Baltimore County of 850,000 people, the third largest school system in the state, the 25th largest in the country, and we have to make sure all of our kids are prepared,” he said.

Students got a warm welcome as they got off of the school bus in Howard County, and a big smile from teachers in Carroll County.

In Anne Arundel County, students were excited for the new school year.

“It’s my last year, I have to really make the most of it,” Nadia Nazar said.

Student leaders at Eastern Tech High School were already thinking about senior projects and how student government can inspire its entire school community.

“I want everybody to know that they have what’s in them to be a leader, not just a student,” Uma Habiba said.