OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a fatal pedestrian crash in Oxon Hill.
Investigators are working to locate the driver who left the scene.
Patrol officers were called to the 5500 block of St. Barnabas Road on Sept. 2 around 8:50 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian.
Responding officers found the victim, Gilbert Butler, 48, of Upper Marlboro, suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the southbound lanes of St. Barnabas Road, possibly having fallen or was laying in the roadway, when he was struck by a van.
Moments later, a second car struck the victim. That driver remained on the scene.
Investigators are working to locate the van and identify the driver. The van is described as a dark-color work van with a ladder on the roof, possibly a GMC van.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.
