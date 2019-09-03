Filed Under:Frederick, Local TV, school lockdown, Shooting, Talkers

FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A school on Heather Ridge Drive was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after police responded to the scene of a shooting in the area in the 300 block of Heather Ridge Drive.

One person was taken to an area hospital, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

Roads were back open to traffic in the area around 12:45 p.m.

This story is developing.

