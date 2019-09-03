FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A school on Heather Ridge Drive was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after police responded to the scene of a shooting in the area in the 300 block of Heather Ridge Drive.
Update #2: schools were placed on temporary lockdown which is now lifted. Patient being evaluated at area hospital. pic.twitter.com/eGienGttzg
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) September 3, 2019
One person was taken to an area hospital, and the lockdown has since been lifted.
Roads were back open to traffic in the area around 12:45 p.m.
Shooting Update 4: Heather Ridge Drive is back open to traffic. More info will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/BTTFMPoq3D
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) September 3, 2019
This story is developing.
