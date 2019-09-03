



The NFL season is rapidly approaching, with opening kick-off between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears beginning the league’s 100th year on Thursday night.

For Ravens fans, they have to wait a little bit longer, until Sunday afternoon, when John Harbaugh and company take on the Miami Dolphins. With excitement building, prognosticators are weighing in with their predictions for the upcoming season. One such prognosticator, Baltimore Ravens legend and Inside The NFL analyst Ray Lewis, isn’t rolling with his former team as the team he believes could win a championship.

Instead, Lewis is sticking in the AFC, but going to the Midwest for his answer.

“I tell you, it’s going to be tough. But I tell you one of the biggest additions of this offseason I really believe was LeSean McCoy to the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Lewis. “People say he had his lowest production last year, whatever. You put him around that many athletes on a football field, with Patrick Mahomes. I think Pat Mahomes learned a lot. I think he’s poised to take them to a championship.”

Mahomes, coming off of the most prolific first year as a starter in NFL history, is definitely a big reason that Vegas has the Chiefs listed as the favorites to win the Super Bowl at 5/1 odds. However, there is one big question lingering for Lewis, as Mahomes and company gear up for a new season and take their shot at dethroning Tom Brady and Bill Belichick as kings of the AFC.

“Now, can they do it defensively, because they will score 40+ points. The problem is can they stop anyone,” said Lewis. “Once again, it’s always hard to go against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.”

For those wondering, the Ravens are currently listed as 40/1 long-shots to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.

You can catch Ray Lewis along with Phil Simms, Michael Irvin, Brandon Marshall and host James Brown on Inside The NFL every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.